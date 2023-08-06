Parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning - East Idaho News

Parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties under Severe Thunderstorm WarningPublished at
POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Sunday evening for Central Bonneville County and East central Bingham County.
“A severe thunderstorm was located near Bone, or nine miles east of Goshen, moving southeast at 20 mph,” the warning stated.
The storms could produce quarter-size hail, the NWS warned.
The warning is in effect until 10 p.m.
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.