Parts of Bonneville and Bingham counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service in Pocatello issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Sunday evening for Central Bonneville County and East central Bingham County.

“A severe thunderstorm was located near Bone, or nine miles east of Goshen, moving southeast at 20 mph,” the warning stated.

The storms could produce quarter-size hail, the NWS warned.

The warning is in effect until 10 p.m.