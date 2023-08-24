Pedestrian hit in Rigby - East Idaho News

RIGBY – First responders are on the scene of a crash in Rigby.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State and Main Street, according to Rigby Police Chief Allen Fullmer.

Fullmer tells EastIdahoNews.com a driver failed to yield to a traffic signal and hit a 60-year-old man using the crosswalk. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries, but was taken by ambulance to Idaho Falls Community Hospital.

As of 7:45 p.m., Rigby police officers and an ambulance with Central Fire District in Jefferson County were parked in front of Slade Roofing at 100 South State Street talking to those involved.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide additional information as it becomes available.