Pints & Purrs will be a party for a good cause - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The East Idaho Spay Neuter Coalition and Idaho Brewing are inviting folks to Pints & Purrs on Saturday evening — a chance to sip on a pint of beer, listen to local musicians, eat delicious food and support a great cause.

“The most efficient, effective and humane way to put the cat population in check is through spay/neuter programs for both socialized cats as well as community cats,” Michelle Zeil-Dingman, executive director of the Snake River Animal Shelter told EastIdahoNews.com.

The coalition was formed in 2016 by the Snake River Animal Shelter and the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, among other organizations. It has one goal: stop pet overpopulation.

“Without the dollars raised at our fundraisers, most folks wouldn’t be able to afford to spay or neuter their animals,” Zeil-Dingman said.

With coalition spay and neuter vouchers, locals pay $30 for their cat’s spay or neuter and EISNC pays the veterinarians the balance. Since its inception, the coalition has provided over 2,600 spay and neuter vouchers – about 300 to 400 per year.

Pints & Purrs will be held Saturday at Idaho Brewing Company, 775 South Capital Avenue in Idaho Falls, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event costs $20 at the door ($5 for designated drivers), which will buy you two pints of your choice. You’ll also get a certificate to enjoy one more pint another day. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Live music will be provided by Paige Anne (Idaho’s own Top-20 American Idol contestant), Loryn Troyer and Judd Erickson, along with local musical act Almost Famous. Tacos from Park Avenue Grill will also be available.