Pocatello Kid's Day will have animals, cars, food and more - East Idaho News

 Pocatello Kid's Day will have animals, cars, food and more
Pocatello Kid’s Day will have animals, cars, food and more

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

kids in cars
Pocatello Events Facebook

POCATELLO — Pocatello Kid’s Day continues fair season this Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center — but with a few added twists.

Although this free admission event will feature food trucks, animals and live music — all the things we love about fairs — it will also include a car show for teens.

Kid’s Day is put on annually by Frank and Nikki Jorgenson, the owners of Snake River Doodle’s Petting Zoo. But the addition of the car show was the idea of the couple’s 15-year-old son.

“Some of those kids, they have nice cars but not the kinds of cars that can go into normal car shows,” Nikki told EastIdahoNews.com.

Frank and Nikki Jorgenson
Frank and Nikki Jorgenson | Facebook

Anyone between the ages of 15 and 20 is allowed to enter their car for free and can do so until 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cash and other prizes will be awarded at the event.

There will also be a bike parade and show for attendees 16 years old and younger.

Festivities will also include a petting zoo, bounce houses and tractor train rides. These attractions, though, will require the purchase of a wristband — $15 for the first family member and $10 each for additional family members.

There will also be a raffle with the proceeds from raffle tickets sold going to help Gateway Habitat for Humanity build a home for a local single mother of four.

“Our events always pick someone or multiple someones that we can help out — that’s the whole reason that we do them,” Nikki said.

The event will also include music by Carolee Beck, a petting zoo with 12-plus species of animals, a tumbling obstacle course, shops and food trucks.

Pocatello’s Kid’s Day is from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday. Visit Pocatello Events on Facebook — here — for more information.

SRD’s Haunted Attractions

SRD's Haunted Attractions
SRD’s Haunted Attractions Facebook

Among the events hosted by the Jorgensons is SRD’s Haunted Attractions, which will take place inside the event center this year.

Unlike years past, there will not be a tour guide assigned to groups of visitors. Those groups will instead have to search the haunted event center themselves.

Frank said this year’s haunted house will include two different experiences.

Option one, he said, will be for younger crowds — and those not in search of real frights — what Frank called, “A spook alley for the little ones.” The other, he added, will include a search for an unlocked exit.

“This year, it won’t be what everybody’s seen every other year. It will be no mercy until they get out that door. There’ll be two locked doors that they’ve got to get keys to get through — so it’s, kind of, an escape room. I’m turning it up big time this year.”

Haunted Attractions will be open every weekend in October, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, as well as Halloween Night, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $10 for anyone 13 and older, and $5 for anyone between 3 and 12 years old.

For more information, visit PocatelloEvents.com

