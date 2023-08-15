Pocatello Kid's Day will have animals, cars, food and more - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Pocatello Kid’s Day continues fair season this Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center — but with a few added twists.

Although this free admission event will feature food trucks, animals and live music — all the things we love about fairs — it will also include a car show for teens.

Kid’s Day is put on annually by Frank and Nikki Jorgenson, the owners of Snake River Doodle’s Petting Zoo. But the addition of the car show was the idea of the couple’s 15-year-old son.

“Some of those kids, they have nice cars but not the kinds of cars that can go into normal car shows,” Nikki told EastIdahoNews.com.

Frank and Nikki Jorgenson | Facebook

Anyone between the ages of 15 and 20 is allowed to enter their car for free and can do so until 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Cash and other prizes will be awarded at the event.

There will also be a bike parade and show for attendees 16 years old and younger.

Festivities will also include a petting zoo, bounce houses and tractor train rides. These attractions, though, will require the purchase of a wristband — $15 for the first family member and $10 each for additional family members.

There will also be a raffle with the proceeds from raffle tickets sold going to help Gateway Habitat for Humanity build a home for a local single mother of four.

“Our events always pick someone or multiple someones that we can help out — that’s the whole reason that we do them,” Nikki said.

The event will also include music by Carolee Beck, a petting zoo with 12-plus species of animals, a tumbling obstacle course, shops and food trucks.

Pocatello’s Kid’s Day is from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday. Visit Pocatello Events on Facebook — here — for more information.