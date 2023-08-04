Pocatello man charged with multiple drug-related felonies - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man police say was selling around 2,000 fentanyl pills per week has been charged with multiple felonies.

Christopher Owen Bishop, 35, faces charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of paraphernalia, court records show.

Members of the Bannock County High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force executed a search warrant at a motel on Bench Road in Pocatello just before 11 a.m. July 18, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Prior to executing the search warrant, the target of the warrant, Bishop, was detained on a traffic stop.

While searching the room where Bishop told officers he was staying, members of the task force found “trace amounts” of methamphetamine in a zip-top baggie.

Officers also found a safe inside the room, which they were able to unlock with a code provided by Bishop. Inside the safe, they found between 1,000 and 1,500 fentanyl pills and around $3,100 cash.

Bishop agreed to be interviewed. During the interview, he told officers he sold about 2,000 fentanyl pills weekly.

He was taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.

Though Bishop has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Bishop could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge David Hooste on August 16.