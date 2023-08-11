Restaurant workers who went above and beyond for a terminally ill mother are honored for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received a message from a woman who wanted to recognize a cook and employee at an Idaho Falls restaurant. This is what it said:

My birthday was coming up and my kids asked me what I wanted. I have a terminal illness and so I said nothing. Then in my head pops key lime cheesecake. I wanted a piece of key lime cheesecake. They called everywhere and none to be found. My daughter decided to call North Hiway Cafe. The waitress said they had cheesecake but not that flavor. She decribed why she wanted it and the waitress relayed my sad tale to the cook. The waitress called my daughter back and said the cook will have the cheesecake ready for my birthday. I do not know who the baker is but the fact he went out of his way to make my birthday wish come true tells you volumes about him. The cheesecake is exquisite.

We found out who the employee and cook were so we decided to surprise them for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video in the player above!