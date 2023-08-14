Rocky is a gem—he’s our Pet of the Week! - East Idaho News

Rocky is a four-year-old cattle dog mix looking for his furever home.

He is very smart and knows all his commands. Rocky has lots of energy (like most herding dogs) and is not happy being cooped up in a kennel. He wants to be out chasing a tennis ball!

Rocky’s herding instincts mean he shouldn’t be around chickens or other small critters.

Is there room in your life for this handsome boy?

Rocky and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.