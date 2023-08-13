Ten local high school students receive scholarships from Idaho Falls Power - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power sponsored 10 local high school students to attend a six-day leadership conference in Caldwell.

Idaho Falls Power is committed to sponsoring our future leaders and in addition to their attendance at the Idaho Consumer-Owned Utilities Association (ICUA) Youth Rally, students received $500 scholarships from Idaho Falls Power.

Students also could earn additional scholarship money at the July rally while simultaneously gaining valuable leadership skills.

Selected youth who attended and earned the $500 scholarship from Idaho Falls Power include:

Lillian Ferrin (Returning Director) — Compass Academy

Landon Croft — Compass Academy

Talia Apres Johnson — Compass Academy

Tessa Browning — Compass Academy

Sara Jacobson — Idaho Falls High School

Sienna Jensen — Skyline High School

Michaela Max Mizer — Compass Academy

Payton Campbell — Emerson High School

Meme McRae — Compass Academy

Catherine Cano-Rodas — Compass Academy

“The youth rally taught me so much, from how to talk to new people to how a wind turbine works. It was truly an amazing experience and I learned a lot about myself. I made lifelong friends and will always cherish the memories,“ Lillian Ferrin said.

In addition to the attendance $500 scholarship, Lillian received the $500 Bobbi Wilhelm Memorial Scholarship, which is given to the student-elected director representative that will return the next year to help lead and facilitate the group on behalf of Idaho Falls. The director is a student who demonstrates strong leadership capabilities, academic achievement, outstanding service and dedication to helping others.

“Ms. Wilhelm was a treasured member of the Idaho Falls Power team who was tragically killed by a motorist while on a bike ride in 2020. Wilhelm consistently worked to give back to the community and make East Idaho a better place. The memorial scholarship honors her legacy and empowers future leaders to do the same,” Idaho Falls Power General Manager Bear Prairie said.

Sienna and Landon received the highest award for students, a $500 ICUA scholarship and Meme received a $300 ICUA scholarship. Sienna was also voted “Miss Congeniality” at the youth rally.

At the rally, students learned more about government, the energy and electric industry, along with other key issues surrounding leadership, renewable energy and electric generation, basics of electricity, team-building and business challenges. Students participated in an obstacle course, dance, talent show, corn hole and volleyball tournaments, swimming and activities at the water park, a tour of the Capitol, and more.

This scholarship program is open to all high school sophomores and juniors who live in the city of Idaho Falls and served by Idaho Falls Power. Applicants submit an essay on leadership and preparing to become effective leaders. Teens are encouraged to apply for next year’s rally when applications open at the beginning of the 2023/24 school year.