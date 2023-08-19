Tree-trimming incident shocks Ammon man, causes power outage - East Idaho News

AMMON — A man trimming his tree resulted in an hour-long power outage in Ammon Friday night. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of 17th street.

The man was trimming the top of a large tree. The top of the tree broke free and fell onto the man and into a powerline, according to Deputy Chief Keith Banda of Bonneville Fire District 1.

“We were called out on what was initially reported as an electrocution,” Banda told EastIdahoNews.com. However, Banda says the man hadn’t been electrocuted, “but he did get a significant jolt.

The electric “jolt” blew the nearby breaker, knocking out the power and de-energizing the line.

“He was exposed to electricity for only a moment,” Banda said. He noted the victim was conscious when crews arrived, and talked with them throughout the rescue.

Rocky Mountain Power dispatched a crew, who helped with the rescue.

The man had been trapped between the fallen tree top and the tree’s trunk. Additionally, his harness, chainsaw and safety lanyard were tangled, effectively strapping him to the tree.

In addition to Rocky Mountain’s team, Bonneville County Fire District 1 responded with a tower ladder and an engine. Idaho Falls Fire Department sent another engine and an ambulance. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were also on scene, providing traffic control.

The man was transported to the hospital for observation. His condition is unknown; however, officials believe his injuries were not life threatening.

The power was out for about 2,600 customers in the Ammon area, said Jona Whitesides, spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power.

“We dispatched a crew and power was restored after about an hour,” he told EastIdahoNews.com.