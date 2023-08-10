Two die after dump truck hits 3 vehicles near Pocatello; others hospitalized - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police about a crash north of Pocatello on Interstate 15. Troopers say the southbound lanes are now open.

Idaho State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle fatality collision that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at 2 p.m., on I-15 at mile marker 74.5, in Bannock County.

A 2008 Peterbilt dump truck was traveling southbound on I-15 when the driver approached slowing traffic and struck three vehicles also traveling southbound.

The involved vehicles and occupants were:

A 1998 Toyota Avalon, driven by a 23-year-old man from Idaho Falls. He and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman from Idaho Falls, were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, where both succumbed to their injuries. An additional passenger, a 20-year-old woman from Ammon, was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported by law enforcement to a local hospital.

A 2000 Ford pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Sheridan, Wyoming. He and his passengers, a 40-year-old woman and a juvenile, were wearing their seatbelts and were not transported.

A 2006 Dodge pickup pulling an empty horse trailer, driven by a 46-year-old man from Beatty, NV. He and his passenger, a 55-year-old woman from Pahrump, Nevada, were wearing their seatbelt and were not transported.

The driver of the Peterbilt, a 67-year-old man from Idaho Falls, was wearing his seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Traffic southbound on I-15 was blocked for approximately two and a half hours until the left lane was reopened. The right lane remains closed to allow emergency responders to clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

