At least one taken to hospital by ambulance, traffic being diverted following I-15 major crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A large number of emergency responders are on the scene of a serious multiple vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 north of Pocatello/Chubbuck.

All southbound lanes of Interstate 15 just north of Pocatello are stopped due to the crash. According to Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell, four vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. Witnesses say the vehicles include a pickup truck hauling a horse trailer, a dump truck, another pickup truck and a car.

Snell told EastIdahoNews.com multiple serious injuries have been reported.

Pocatello Fire EMS is on scene and has already transported at least one person to Portneuf Medical Center as of 2:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Kim Stouse.

Witnesses said each of the vehicles involved sustained significant damage from the crash.

Idaho State Police are investigating the cause of the crash and are currently diverting all traffic from the interstate at exit 80, according to a tweet from ISP, which notes that northbound traffic in the area is also slowed.

Snell said that there is currently no timetable for when the roadway will be cleared.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more information becomes available.