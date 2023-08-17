Two found dead near Number Hill after crash - East Idaho News

The following is taken from a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 16, 2023, at approximately 10:36 a.m., Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a side-by-side stopped in the middle of the road on a trail near the Number Hill. There is bad reception in the area, but dispatch was able to gather that it appeared someone was lying in the ditch. Deputies and Lost River Ambulance responded to the scene.

Deputies located two deceased individuals near the side-by-side. Preliminary investigation shows the individuals were driving the side-by-side on the top part of another road, hit a rock and began rolling multiple times down to the bottom. There is no evidence of anyone else being with these individuals at the time of the accident.

We are not releasing the identities of the individuals due to next-of-kin notifications.