Woman killed, motorcyclist rushed to hospital following two Bannock County crashes - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in two Bannock County crashes that happened late Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The first wreck occurred around 11:30 p.m. on US 91 near Reservation Road. Idaho State Police say a 31-year-old woman from Jerome was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima when she crashed into a concrete wall and telephone pole before the vehicle rolled.

She was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to a news release from ISP.

All traffic lanes were closed for four hours while police investigated the crash.

The second wreck happened around 1:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-15 at the westbound I-86 interchange.

A 23-year-old man from Baytown, Texas was riding a 2008 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle when police say he hit the jersey barrier on the right shoulder “at a high rate of speed.” He was then thrown off the motorcycle.

The man, who was wearing a helmet, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

Traffic was blocked at the intersection for around an hour and a half.

The identities of those involved in the crashes have not been released.