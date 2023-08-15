Zions Bank announces new president for eastern Idaho region - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from Zion’s Bank.

IDAHO FALLS — Catherine Arik has been named president of Zions Bank’s Eastern Idaho/Wyoming Region, responsible for the strategic direction, market share growth and profitability of 13 branches in Idaho as well as branches in Jackson, Wyo., and Garden City, Utah.

Arik previously served as the bank’s small business manager and brings more than 22 years of banking experience to the position. Her deep experience in SBA lending helped Zions Bank process more than 2,217 Paycheck Protection Program loans in Idaho, preserving payrolls for more than 30,000 workers. She also brings experience in serving retail and commercial clients from her previous roles as a retail lending manager and commercial relationship manager.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and is a graduate of the prestigious Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington. She is on track to complete the University of Utah’s Executive MBA program in 2024.

“I’m thrilled to help Zions Bank build on its legacy of exceptional service,” said Arik. “We are positioned to help meet the needs of our growing community and empower companies in creating economic growth.”

Active in the community, Arik has served as a mentor for a non-profit employment program dedicated to helping low-income women and single moms reach their full potential in the workplace. She has also served as a board member of the Women’s Business Center and as chair of the bank’s Women’s Business Forum.