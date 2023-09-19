Authorities identify man who was hit by semi while riding his horse - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities have released the name of the man killed in Hamer while riding his horse Monday night.

Nyle Raymond, deputy coroner for Jefferson County, tells EastIdahoNews.com the man’s name was Pedro Puente Nunez.

RELATED | Man riding horse dies after being hit by semi in Jefferson County

It happened at 8:23 p.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police. The 59-year-old man was riding his horse in the northbound lane of Old Butte Highway when a 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck hit the rear end of the horse. The driver of the semi was not identified.

The man was thrown from the horse. He and the horse died from their injuries.