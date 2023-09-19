Man riding horse dies after being hit by semi in Jefferson County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Monday at 8:23 p.m. on Old Butte Highway north of Hamer.

A 59-year-old male was driving a 1998 Peterbilt semi northbound on Old Butte Highway when he struck a 56-year-old male riding a horse that was traveling in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the semi struck the rear end of the horse. The rider of the horse was thrown off and succumbed to his injuries. The horse also succumbed to its injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.