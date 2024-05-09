American Falls man charged after allegedly impregnating 14-year-old girl - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — A man police say had sex with a 14-year-old girl multiple times, resulting in her being pregnant, faces felony charges.

Adin Gidel Genis Mendez, 22, of American Falls, has been charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, court records show.

American Falls Police received a call from a Bingham County Sheriff’s deputy on April 26, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The deputy said that the sheriff’s office had received a report from a 14-year-old girl saying she was pregnant by an American Falls man in his 20s.

Officers spoke with the victim and a family member, who provided identifying information as well as the suspect’s address and the locations where the victim and the man had sex.

Using this information, American Falls officers identified Genis Mendez as the man involved.

The victim also gave officers descriptive information regarding Genis Mendez’s home, vehicle and bedroom. Officers matched the provided descriptions with information collected through investigations.

Following their investigation, officers obtained and served a search warrant at Genis Mendez’s home.

Details about the search were not included in police reports. Genis Mendez was arrested and booked at the Power County Jail on April 29.

Though Genis Mendez has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Genis Mendez would face up to life in prison.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis on Wednesday.