LIVE UPDATES | Tammy Daybell's sister takes the stand in Chad Daybell murder trial - East Idaho News

Please excuse the typos. These are live updates from the courtroom.

2:03 p.m. The James and Elena story was found in multiple places in different iCloud accounts. Want to read it? Here ya go:

2 p.m. Heideman asks about the James and Elena story. In that story, James and Elena were being sealed to each other in the temple. Chad and Lori had other visits to the temple before they got married to each other.

1:59 p.m. Heideman explains those who visit the temple scan cards to enter and Heideman reviewed the records. Cards belonging to Chad and Lori were scanned within seconds of each other at the temples.

1:57 p.m. We see a timeline on the screen of Chad and Lori visiting the temple together prior to their marriage. They went three times before Charles died. Chad and Lori met 10/20/18. They went to the Gilbert Temple on 11/16/18, Idaho Falls Temple on 4/3/19 and Houston Temple on 4/27/19.

1:52 p.m. Heideman was asked to look at attendance records for when Chad and Lori attended the temple together. Blake moves to admit an exhibit.

1:51 p.m. On Oct. 30, 2019, Lori filled out a form requesting a wedding on a Kauai beach on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. Chad and Lori were married that day with green malachite wedding rings.

1:49 p.m. We now see a chart showing texts between Chad and Lori regarding Kauai and “the plan.” These texts happened on July 22, 2019. Chad says he’s going to see a movie with his son, Lori tells him that he will love it. Chad says, “Not as much as I love you.” They go back and forth about scenery in the movie looking like Hawaii and one day they will be there.

1:47 p.m. Heideman found a text message from Chad to one of Lori’s phone on July 13, 2019 – two days after Charles died. The message talks about the upcoming graduation of Chad’s kids “but I feel she will be gone by then.” The graduation was on July 23. Chad said he would still have to deal with the “hoopla” because family will be in town. “I might not be able to be with you until that is over,” Chad wrote.

1:46 p.m. The size 11 ring was returned and repurchased as a size 10. Heideman says the ring appears to be the same one Chad wore in wedding photos. We see a picture of Chad and Lori holding hands on their wedding day showing the malachite rings.

1:43 p.m. On Oct. 2, 2019, Lori purchased two rings – one for women and one that was unisex. Blake shows an image of one of the rings ring on the screen. A wedding band size 11.5 was also purchased on Oct. 2, 2019 through Amazon. This ring was returned and repurchased as a size 11. The original ring was purchased and returned when Tammy was still alive.

1:40 p.m. An example of malachite is shown on the screen. There was an attempted but failed wedding ring purchase on Oct. 14, 2019. Lori purchased two glow-in-the-dark malachite rings from Etsy with a shipping address in Chandler. The manufacturer was unable to fulfill the order. On Aug. 25, 2019, Lori tried to purchase two custom titanium rings with malachite inlay. It was supposed to be shipped to the Rexburg apartment but the credit card was declined.

1:39 p.m. Blake asks about searches for malachite. Chad’s earliest search for malachite was in March 2019 and in May 2019, Chad and Lori both appeared to be searching for it. Tammy and Charles were both still alive in May 2019.

1:37 p.m. The names Raphael and James appeared in relation to Chad. A Tuesday appeared to be significant involving their wedding along with malachite. The Presiding Council of Archangels and names including Methuselah, Raphael, Noah, etc. Lily and Elena are also listed on the page.

1:35 p.m. The first slide of the exhibit appears on screen. It says, “Evidence of wedding planning.” The second slide says two documents were discovered during the lory4style@icloud.com. account. They were labeled: Seven Archangels and Presiding Council of Archangels.

1:32 p.m. Heideman was asked to look for evidence of wedding planning between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow. Blake has an exhibit to admit.

1:31 p.m. Heideman has entered the courtroom. Blake is questioning her.

1:30 p.m. Several jurors are watching Samantha with her brothers sitting on the row directly behind the prosecutors.

1:28 p.m. Blake asks for a sidebar. Tammy and Samantha’s brother Ben has his head down and is crying. Their other brother, Michael, has his hand on Ben’s back.

1:26 p.m. Blake has nothing further. State will now re-call FBI Tactical Specialitst Nicole Heideman to the stand. She previously testified on April 15.

1:24 p.m. Blake asks Samantha why she hasn’t been in contact with Chad’s kids. Samantha has attempted to contact the children but it’s been unsuccessful. Blake asks if, at some point, Samantha knew of something else was buried in Chad’s backyard. Samantha says, “Yes” and starts to cry before saying, “Two children.”

1:22 p.m. Prior has no further questions. Blake will now re-direct.

1:20 p.m. Samantha describes how to get up to the cozy cone. Samantha says the structure and the garage and the home are all connected to each other. Prior shows another photo and asks Samantha to point out where the pet cemetery is. There used to be a raspberry patch in the area.

1:17 p.m. Prior shows the photo of Chad’s property on the screen. He points out the tree and references a shadow on the ground. Prior asks Samantha to point out the pet cemetery with a laser pointer. Prior asks her to point out the house and the add-on. Samantha says the add-on was called the cozy cone and there were stairs leading up to a room with musical instruments.

1:16 p.m. Prior asks what vehicle Tammy drove when she visited Samantha. Samantha doesn’t recall what car she drove.

1:15 p.m. Samantha says Tammy was taking something for her wrist pain and something for her depression. Prior brings up essential oils and homeopathic medicines. Samantha says Tammy’s habit, from a young age, was to go to bed early. 9 p.m. was considered late for her.

1:14 p.m. Prior asks if Tammy did a good job raising her five kids. Samantha says she was a wonderful mother. Prior asks if the Daybell children are still practicing members of the LDS faith. Samantha believes they are but she has not had contact with some of them.

1:13 p.m. Tammy was the primary business manager of the publishing company, Samantha says. Chad wrote the books and Tammy did everything else. Prior asks if Tammy would go to the doctor without hesitation if there was an issue. Samantha says yes.

1:12 p.m. Prior asks if, while in Springville, it was Tammy’s primary responsibility to care for the pet cemetery. Samantha isn’t sure – she says some of the kids may have helped. Samantha doesn’t know about other animals that may have been buried in the cemetery.

1:11 p.m. Attorneys are back in the courtroom. Prior references a meeting with law enforcement in December 2020. Samantha stood outside the room and was not present for what happened. Prior asks about animals in the pet cemetery. Samantha does not know all of the animals in the cemetery.

1:09 p.m. Blake asks to approach. Attorneys leave the courtroom to meet with Boyce.

1:06 p.m. Prior asks about a meeting with law enforcement on June 4, 2020 at her home. Officers Hermosillo and Ball were there. Samantha says Rob Wood was also there. Jason Gwilliam was also there.

1:04 p.m. Prior begins cross examination of Samantha Gwilliam. He asks if she remembers how many times she’s been interviewed as part of this investigation. She doesn’t know the exact amount – sometimes it’s just phone call or texts asking questions. She says “a handful” of in-person interviews.

1:03 p.m. We are back in the courtroom and jurors are being brought in.

11:55 a.m. Chad told Samantha that Tammy visited her at the cemetery and told him he needed to move on. Samantha replied, “When most women say that, they mean two years – not two weeks after they died.” Blake has no further questions. Boyce suggests we have lunch break until 1 p.m. Be back then.

11:53 a.m. Chad got married two weeks after Tammy was buried. Samantha learned about other names associated with Lori Vallow — JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Samantha called Chad and asked, “Please tell me about this woman that you’ve replaced my sister with.” Samantha asked about the name difference – Ryan versus Vallow. Chad said Lori had a complicated past and wanted to move on. Prior asks the judge for context of when the call took place, and Samantha quickly says, “It took place Dec. 13.”

11:52 a.m. A month after Tammy died, Jason and Samantha reached out to Chad. They learned his new wife’s name was Lori Ryan. (That’s what Chad said.) Chad said Lori’s previous husband had died of a heart attack, and that’s why they connected. “He told me they both had lost a spouse, and that was why they met up,” Samantha says.

11:50 a.m. Samantha hosted a dinner for Chad and his kids before their mom’s viewing. They never showed up. Chad told Samantha he had more information about Tammy’s passing so she could have comfort about her death. They were supposed to talk after the funeral, but Chad made himself unavailable.

11:49 a.m. Tammy was buried in Springville, and that surprised Samantha because Chad and her kids lived in Rexburg. Samantha asked Chad why they were burying her in Springville. Chad said, “We are covered with snow and ice most of the year, and you will take good care of her.” Chad requested that his name not be on Tammy’s headstone. “I found that odd for somebody that was heavily into family history to not do so. To leave that off would mean someone further down the line would not connect him to her.”

11:47 a.m. Samantha saw Tammy in April, June, July and October 2019. Tammy never complained of any health issues other than her wrist hurting. She seemed fine and healthy. Samantha asked Chad in a phone call after Tammy died if he was going to do an autopsy. He said no, and the coroner told him, she “looked peaceful, and it looked liked natural causes.” Chad also said it would cost him $1,500, and it would hold things up. They wanted to get the funeral done quickly.

11:44 a.m. Tammy never gave any indication that Chad was having an affair. During an event in June 2019, Tammy and Chad stayed at Samantha’s home. Chad seemed like he didn’t want to talk and didn’t want to be there, which was unusual for him. In July, Tammy showed up at Samantha’s house about 10:30 p.m., two days before Samantha’s birthday with a present. It was odd because Tammy usually went to bed early, and Chad stayed in the van the entire time Tammy was in the house. Samantha was not aware of any falling out.

11:43 a.m. Tammy traveled alone. That was not normal for Tammy. She didn’t like to drive the long distance by herself so normally someone came with her. Chad was usually with her, and he had family still living in Springville. There was nothing about her health that would prevent her from driving long distances.

11:42 a.m. Samantha never saw Tammy have an adverse reaction to homeopathic medicines. Tammy would share her health challenges with Samantha, and Samantha says Tammy took care of her health. “It was something she was very focused on.” The visit in October 2019 was last-minute. Tammy texted Samantha and asked if she would be around that weekend.

11:40 a.m. Tammy was 49 – “the same age that I am right now.” Samantha says Tammy wanted her sister to apply for a theater teaching job in Idaho so they could be near each other. They wanted to live near each other. “It was our joke that we would be old ladies together living side by side,” Samantha says through tears.

11:38 a.m. Samantha had seen Tammy two weeks earlier and was just fine. They had a small Facebook group where they would check in with each other to make sure they were healthy. Samantha says during that visit, Tammy was really happy and they did a mini-talent show for their parents. Tammy did her clogging and Samantha did some stage combat because she was teaching theater classes. Tammy was not short of breath or having any medical issues.

11:37 a.m. As part of Chad’s employment after he and Tammy got married, he was involved in digging graves. He became the sexton. Blake asks Samantha how she found out Tammy had died. “I received a phone call from Chad that morning,” Samantha says, holding back tears. Chad told Samantha that Tammy was really sick, had a coughing fit, threw up and then fell out of bed. This didn’t make sense to Samantha.

11:36 a.m. Chad told Samantha that he had a vision they should move to Idaho. Samantha thought about it because she didn’t want to be separated from her sister. Samantha read an email Chad sent saying she had evil spirits keeping her from moving to Idaho and that she should be up there. “It made me very unhappy.”

11:35 a.m. Tammy and Chad have five kids, and they have grandkids. Samantha says Tammy did not want to move to Idaho at the beginning. Before moving to Idaho, she worked at Springville High School and at an elementary school before. As Samantha testifies, their brother wipes tears from his eyes.

11:34 a.m. Samantha remembers when Chad and Tammy started dating. Samantha liked Chad. He was a good husband and father. Chad and Jason were close. They all lived in the same neighborhood and at one time, across the street from each other.

11:32 a.m. Blake moves to admit a photo of her sister Tammy. It is shown to the jury and courtroom. Samantha says there are 5 kids – 2 girls and 3 boys. Tammy was the second oldest. There was four years between them but they were best friends. They were close into adulthood. They saw each other or talked almost every day.

11:31 a.m. Blake asks if it was common for Tammy to have a pet cemetery. Samantha says absolutely – they have had pets in their family for years and when they pass away, they would be buried on their property. Tammy continued to have pets into her adult life.

11:29 a.m. The first exhibit shows a photo of Chad’s property. Blake asks if Tammy had a pet cemetery. Samantha says she did and explains two posts in the middle of the picture. To the right is the fire pit and the barn is in the back of the photo. We see another closer image of the fire pit and pet cemetery.

11:27 a.m. Samantha has visited Tammy’s house. Blake moves to admit two exhibits.

11:25 a.m. Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy’s sister, is the next witness. Blake will be questioning her.

11:24 a.m. Prior asks about the recording and Chad saying “simple situation.” Prior suggests it was a custody matter and that may have been why Chad said that – that he thought it was a custody matter because they had a family law attorney. Wixom objects; Boyce sustains. Prior has nothing further.

11:23 a.m. Wixom asks if Tylee and JJ being buried in Chad’s backyard was a “simple situation.” Jason says, “That is far from a simple situation.” Wixom has nothing further. Prior will now re-cross.

11:21 a.m. Wixom asks Jason if he ever had concerns about Chad’s book publishing company. Jason says he was worried about one particular author that Chad pushed. He does not say the author’s name.

11:19 a.m. Wixom asks if any law enforcement ever tried to influence what he would say. Jason says no. He says their primary concern was finding the children. Jason says he never saw any desire from Chad and Lori to find the kids. Jason gave the phone number of the attorney to law enforcement.

11:17 a.m. Wixom asks Jason if he’s concerned that he wasn’t informed about Tammy’s exhumation. Jason says he would have liked to know but is not concerned he wasn’t. Wixom asks Jason how many law enforcement contacts he has had regarding Chad. Jason says 20ish – maybe more. He doesn’t know an exact number.

11:16 a.m. Prior has nothing further. Wixom is now back up for re-direct.

11:13 a.m. Prior asks about visions and the LDS faith. “I would say most people don’t have expressive visions. I think people have general inspiration in regards to their lives and what they might do. They probably might not express them as much,” Jason says.

11:11 a.m. Prior asks about the family prayer and Chad’s emotions. Jason is asked if he’s read Chad’s books. Jason has read a few. His understanding, when he first read them, is they were stories he had just made up. Chad later told him the books are based on events that would occur.

11:10 a.m. Prior asks about the visit Jason had with Chad at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg. Prior asks if they went to the library. Jason doesn’t recall. Prior asks if Chad went to the library on the regular basis. Jason doesn’t know his habits.

11:09 a.m. Prior asks if there is a familial relationship between Jason and Steve Schultz. Jason says they are not related. They have known each other about 12 years and Steve is a good man.

11:07 a.m. Prior asks Jason about Chad’s comment concerning the “simple situation.” Jason doesn’t know what Chad meant by that. Prior asks about the comment Chad made concerning an officer “harassing Leah.” Leah is Chad’s third child who lived in Idaho at the time.

11:04 a.m. Prior asks Jason if he knew how long the exhumation took. Jason says he currently believes it took around 24 hours. He didn’t know back when the exhumation occurred. Jason says he doesn’t think anyone in the Douglas family knew about the exhumation.

11:02 a.m. Jason says the only person who stood out in the group was the person who said he was with the FBI. Jason thought that was unusual because you don’t usually deal with the FBI. Prior asks about the comment Lori made about having a family attorney. Jason got the impression there was a civil situation going on with the missing kids because they gave the attorney’s name.

11:01 a.m. Prior asks what police officers were at the Springville Police Department when Jason went and spoke with law enforcement on Dec. 18, 2019. Prior asks if Rob Wood “the gentleman in the red tie” attended the interview. Jason doesn’t know.

10:59 a.m. Jason says he did not see Chad and his family as much in 2019. Prior asks Jason what Tammy’s involvement was in relation to the publishing company. He was in Springville but not in Idaho.

10:56 a.m. In 2015, the Gwilliams did not go to Idaho, but Chad and his family traveled down to Utah for medical appointments, etc. In 2016, Jason got the “censure” letter from Chad so they visited Idaho 3-4 times. The Daybells would also drive down to Utah. In 2017, similar patterns. In 2018, mission farewells, weddings and other events brought the family together.

10:55 a.m. Chad continued to write his books after moving to Rexburg, Jason says. Jason says Chad and Lori had a normal marital relationship. Jason didn’t observe them as much in Idaho as he did in Utah.

10:53 a.m. Prior begins by asking about the close relationships Jason had with Chad. They both attended the same Latter-day Saint ward. Prior asks if they held positions of authority. Jason doesn’t recall. Chad served as a counselor in the bishopric and in the elders quorum presidency. Chad began writing the books in 2006 through 2015. At the time, Jason said he had no concerns with Chad’s books.

10:51 a.m. Jason never had any missed calls, texts or emails from Chad. Jason eventually learned where JJ and Tylee were found. Wixom has no further questions. Prior will now conduct cross.

10:50 a.m. Jason seems to have lost the phone signal with Chad and Lori, and the call disconnects. That was the last communication Chad and Jason ever had. Jason tried to call Chad again after the first of the year but was unsuccessful.

10:46 a.m. Jason asks if Chad’s kids have plans for Christmas. Jason and Chad discuss their plans. Chad asks Jason if he heard about Tammy’s autopsy. Chad said they did the autopsy on one day last Wednesday – a week ago. “I have not heard a thing,” Chad says. Jason said someone told him to check out the cemetery the previous week. Jason asks Chad and Lori if they have anything planned for Christmas. Chad says they are not going to Idaho.

10:45 a.m. Lori says she isn’t sure if the detective is being paid off. Lori says to tell officers, “We’ve been instructed by our family attorney not to talk to police.” Jason had no concerns about talking to police. Ron and Phyllis are Tammy’s parents.

10:44 a.m. Chad says if the police bother Ron and Phyllis, give them their attorney’s number. Sean Bartholick was their lawyer. Lori says Det. Hope never calls them to ask them any questions but calls everyone else and bothers them. Chad says, “It’s like he’s circling us instead of talking to us directly.”

10:41 a.m. Jason felt, at that point, that it possibly was a smaller situation. Chad brings up Heather again and says he will text Jason the name of their attorney who is in Rexburg. Lori says Heather’s in-law, who is a detective, is bugging everyone. Jason says the police caught him off guard. Chad says this is different issue.

10:39 a.m. Jason wasn’t sure what Chad meant by the “Tammy situation.” Jason did not know of anything related to Tammy’s investigation at that point. Chad says, “They are grasping at straws. I still feel Heather Daybell is behind this. She is an evil woman.” Jason doesn’t recall having a conversation with Heather at that point. Lori says Det. Hope is causing problems. Chad says, “It’s a simple situation but we just can’t tell you because then you’d be involved.”

10:37 a.m. Jason wanted to get the name of the attorney to give to law enforcement. Jason asks about the kids. Lori says if the police show up, give them the attorneys name. Lori says it’s a bunch of people starting trouble for no reason. Chad says it’s separate from the Tammy situation.

10:35 a.m. Jason tells Chad people are asking questions about some kids. Jason says he doesn’t know anything. Chad says the police went to his daughter Leah’s house and tried to threaten her. Chad says they aren’t sure what they are trying to accomplish – it’s mainly one detective in Rexburg. Chad says they finally got a hold of an attorney in Rexburg.

10:34 a.m. Wixom plays a small portion of the call for Jason to authenticate.

10:32 a.m. Jason says he asked law enforcement to record the call because there might be information that might help find the missing kids. Jason, Chad and Lori were on the call.

10:30 a.m. Back in the courtroom. Jurors are being brought in.

10:02 a.m. Morning recess now. Will be back in 25 minutes.

10:01 a.m. Law enforcement from the FBI, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police were there. Jason told police he would call Chad and asked officers to record the call. Chad answered. Wixom moves to admit the call.

10 a.m. Police told Jason they could not find the children. Jason was concerned because Chad had told him that Lori had older children, but there were minor children missing. Jason was also concerned that police could not get in touch with Chad and Lori.

9:58 a.m. Chad mentioned that on the day of Tammy’s funeral, his wife appeared to him and said it was time to move on – meaning get remarried. On Dec. 18, 2019, Jason received a call from law enforcement and met them at the Springville Police Department. Jason learned there were two missing kids affiliated with Lori and Chad.

9:56 a.m. The next contact Jason had with Chad was the day Tammy got exhumed. Chad texted and said he needed to talk with them. Samantha was on the phone, and it was on speaker. Chad asked Samantha and Jason if they knew Tammy had been exhumed and if they were responsible for it. Jason and Samantha did not know anything about it.

9:55 a.m. Chad told Jason that his kids knew he was going to be getting married before he went to Hawaii. Jason asked how they kept it a secret. Chad said, “My kids are good at keeping secrets.” He did not explain what he meant by that. Several jurors are taking notes.

9:54 a.m. A day or so later, Jason called Chad again. He wanted to know when Chad got married. Chad said he got married on Nov. 5. During their first call, Chad asked Jason not to tell anyone that he had been married. Jason said he needed to call Tammy’s parents and let them know.

9:52 a.m. Jason didn’t know what to say. He said, “Who is she?” Chad said her name was Lori Ryan, and she was 5’6″, 120 pounds, physically fit, worked out and an amazing person. Chad said Lori’s husband had died of a heart attack in 2019. Jason asked if she had kids. Chad said Lori had some grown children. At that point, Jason had never heard of JJ and Tylee. Jason wanted to know when Chad got married, but he did not share that.

9:51 a.m. Jason said no and Chad said Heather was spreading rumors about him in Rexburg. Click here to read Heather’s testimony from day 15 of the trial. Chad said it wasn’t important, but while he was in Hawaii, he got married. Jason was “very” surprised to hear Chad had gotten married. “It is not common to marry someone within a month – maybe – of a wife passing when he was as close as he was with his spouse.”

9:50 a.m. Around a month after the funeral, Jason reached out to Chad to see how he was doing. Chad asked Jason if he had been speaking to Heather Daybell, his sister-in-law (married to Matt Daybell, his brother). Jason was not close to Heather and was calling to check on Chad – not to talk about Heather.

9:48 a.m. Chad finally arrived and said he and the kids needed to get back to Rexburg for the memorial the next day. Jason said given his history with Chad, it was very unusual.

9:46 a.m. During the funeral, Jason was watching one of Chad’s grandchildren in the back. Jason didn’t get to observe as much as he would have liked. After the funeral, the family went to the cemetery and they were there for a while. Then the luncheon was held at the church. Everyone arrived and waited 25-30 minutes for Chad to arrive. Chad called and said to have the lunch start without him. Chad didn’t arrive for another 15 minutes. Chad was around 45 minutes late for the luncheon.

9:44 a.m. There was a viewing on Monday night and one on Tuesday morning. On Monday, Chad was busy greeting people, so he and Jason didn’t have much time to interact. On Tuesday, there was a family prayer, and Jason said it seemed “different and off.” Chad was rocking back and forth, side to side, and was “not crying but trying to cry.”

9:42 a.m. Jason says Chad just seemed “off.” “I didn’t feel like it was normal when someone lost a spouse, but everybody does things different, so I didn’t think anymore about it.” Jason and Steve Schultz picked up the body from the funeral home in Rexburg and drove Tammy to Utah.

9:41 a.m. Jason went with Steve Schultz, the mortician, from Springville to Rexburg to pick up Tammy’s body. Chad and his kids were at the house. Chad seemed relatively normal, and there was not a lot of mourning. Jason asked Chad if he was ok and Chad said, “I’m fine. I’m all cried out.”

9:40 a.m. Jason asked Chad how Tammy died. Chad said Tammy rolled out of bed and he found her dead.

9:37 a.m. Tammy was healthy and happy, Jason says. He did not feel she had gained or lost any weight. Jason went home and hugged his wife after learning Tammy died. “I was devastated. You don’t know what you can do at that time, but you want to do something.” Around 11 a.m.-noon on the day Tammy died, Jason and Chad spoke. They discussed getting in touch with a mortician, the head of the church congregation, the basic things you needed for a funeral. Chad said he wanted the funeral on Tuesday, and Jason was surprised – he felt it was very quick.

9:36 a.m. Jason was running errands when he learned Tammy had died. Samantha calls him and Jason says he was “stunned.” “I had seen Tammy two weeks prior and it didn’t seem that somebody of her age in her condition should have passed.” Tammy came to Jason’s house and stayed. She came down to visit family and parents.

9:33 a.m. Jason says Tammy and Chad were a loving couple. Their interactions were fine and appropriate, Jason says. During the last year of Tammy’s life, Jason says they saw each other at a Christmas party in 2018. At one time, Chad and his family went to Utah. Chad, Tammy, Samantha and Jason were sitting in a hot tub. They were not engaging in the conversation with the group. Jason says it was different. Jason didn’t bring it up with Chad but said something to Samantha.

9:32 a.m. Jason says Tammy was not thrilled about going to Idaho. Tammy loved being around her family and had a good relationship with Samantha. She was happy in Springville, Utah, and she had cousins, aunts, nieces and nephews. The majority of the family was there, and they had a lot of interaction with each other.

9:31 a.m. After that visit, Jason had a gut feeling he was not supposed to be there. Jason told Chad he would not be coming up. Jason thought Tammy was a sweetheart. “She was a kind, gentle person. She had a lot of people’s best interest.”

9:29 a.m. Jason felt Chad was trying to control his family. When Jason and his family came to visit Chad in Idaho, Chad talked about how nice it was. In 2016, Chad showed Jason around Rexburg and BYU-Idaho. “He was showing me that this would be a place as a city of light and there would be a refuge for people to come. There would be tent cities and areas where he would expand his property and turn it into a tent city.”

9:27 a.m. Chad wrote Jason a letter in 2016 and told him that he needed to be in Idaho. He said there would be a huge earthquake within three years and Jason’s house would be destroyed. Chad told Jason that the dark spirits would allow Samantha to go south, but she could not come to Idaho. Jason wasn’t thrilled when Chad said that. “I have a responsibility and stewardship over my family – that’s not Chad’s responsibility.”

9:26 a.m. Jason was curious and originally believed some of Chad’s visions. Jason didn’t feel it was right to move to Idaho. “There were things going on that, to me, it didn’t feel right.” Jason visited Idaho, but it wasn’t a place where he wanted to move. Jason told Chad he wasn’t going to move. Chad asked them again to move. Jason would visit Idaho for family functions.

9:24 a.m. Jason said this was a fear tactic – “I know more than you and you should listen to me.” He says wars and rumors of wars create fears. Chad and his family moved to Idaho in 2015. Chad invited Jason and his family to move with him. Chad felt it would be good to have Jason and his family move to escape the earthquake and desolation that was going to happen in Utah. Chad said Rexburg would be a city of light and a place of refuge.

9:21 a.m. Wixom asks about Chad’s near-death experiences. Jason says the stories changed and became more elaborate. Jason was concerned that the stories were not consistent and became more of a narrative. Around 2013-2014, Chad told Jason there would be earthquakes, destruction in America and invading troops from different countries would come into the Americas.

9:20 a.m. Jason says Chad’s religious views changed around 2006-2007, and he became hyper-focused on preparing for end of times. It became an obsession and more than normal, Jason says. Chad told Jason he was experiencing visions around 2010-2011 about how things would play out in the last days.

9:18 a.m. Jason says Chad shared an experience one time about being in water in La Jolla, California, where he was beat up with some rocks. Chad shared another experience about jumping off cliffs in Flaming Gorge, Utah where he felt like his spirit left his body. This conversation happened in the early 2000s.

9:17 a.m. Wixom asks if there was anything specific in his discussions with Chad where Chad shared concerned about his relationship with Tammy. “Just that it was a little vanilla. He said they had a lot of general routine that they go through,” Jason says.

9:16 a.m. Jason says he and Chad would talk about different issues about family, religion, just about anything. “I feel like we had some really deep conversations in regards to a number things as two friends and brothers-in-law would.”

9:14 a.m. Jason and his family would see Chad and his family at least once or twice a week. Jason and Chad saw each other up to four or five times a week. They went to the same church, and Jason and Chad shared shops. Chad and Jason worked together for six months before Chad moved up to Idaho. “I feel Chad and I were very close.”

9:13 a.m. Jason worked with Chad, and they lived near each other for years. They were pretty close before this case. Jason married Samantha in 1995.

9:12 a.m. Next witness is Jason Gwilliam, Tammy’s brother-in-law. Jason is married to Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy’s sister. Rocky Wixom will be questioning him.

9:11 a.m. Blake asks if asphyxiation could cause foam. Willmore says yes. There are no further questions and Willmore is released from the subpoena.

9:10 a.m. Blake asks Willmore if she looked at prescription medication. Willmore doesn’t recall seeing any. Willmore did not have the benefit of reviewing medical records and was going off information only provided by Chad. Willmore says she can’t be 100% sure of determining whether a bruise is new or old simply by looking at it – that would be determined during an autopsy.

9:09 a.m. Prior asks if someone has a heavy lung, if there could there be foaming at the mouth. Willmore knew about heart issues might cause foaming, but she didn’t know enough about what could cause it. Prior is finished. Blake will now re-direct.

9:07 a.m. Prior asks about the bruises on Tammy’s arms. She says there maybe 2-3 total bruises – not enough to consider anything suspicious. They looked older.

9:05 a.m. Chad mentioned Tammy had not been feeling well for about a month or so. He mentioned she had some light-headedness. Prior asks about the towel used to wipe away the foam and if she looked at it before wiping the mouth. Willmore says she didn’t use the towel – Brenda Dye did. Willmore did not look at the towel before it was used.

9:03 a.m. Prior asks if another family member may have suggested not having an autopsy. Willmore doesn’t recall. Prior asks if it’s possible Chad told Willmore that Tammy didn’t see any doctors about her illness. Willmore says all she recalls is Chad saying Tammy didn’t really see doctors much.

9:01 a.m. Prior asks about the book on Tammy’s nightstand. The title was about essential oils, herbs, homeopathic remedies. Willmore says there were a few homeopathic medicines in the cabinet. Prior asks if any other members of the Daybell family were present when she and Dye spoke with him about having an autopsy.

9 a.m. Prior asks Willmore about Chad mentioning Tammy had been clumsy. She says Chad said Tammy had been lightheaded and clumsy. Prior asks Willmore about her interview with the FBI.

8:59 a.m. Willmore had never heard the names of JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan, Lori Vallow or Alex Cox. She has since heard those names. Blake has nothing further. Prior will now cross examine.

8:57 a.m. No medications inside the home stood out to Willmore. Willmore provided information she gathered to Dye when Dye arrived. Willmore deferred to Dye when Dye showed up. Willmore and Dye spoke about whether an autopsy should be done. Dye determined one should not happen. Willmore remembers asking Chad if he wanted an autopsy, and he said no.

8:55 a.m. Chad never mentioned seizures or fainting spells to Willmore. Chad told her that Tammy didn’t go to doctors. Willmore noticed a book on the nightstand about natural healing. She thought maybe that’s why Tammy passed away – she was sick and wasn’t seeing a doctor but trying to treat herself.

8:54 a.m. Willmore did not see any indication on Tammy’s head that she had fallen out of bed and hit the night stand.

8:52 a.m. Willmore says the foam bugged her so she pulled out her phone and looked up poisoning because it was an unusual looking amount of foam. She didn’t find anything about poisoning online.

8:52 a.m. Blake shows a photo of the bedroom again and there is a small white towel on the floor. That was the towel used to wipe away the foam.

8:50 a.m. There was not a lot of bruises. A medical examiner would determine the age of bruises – not a coroner, Willmore says. When Coroner Brenda Dye arrived, Willmore inspected Tammy’s body again. Dye wiped the foam off Tammy’s mouth and more came out. “I remember feeling like that was weird. I hadn’t really seen that before.”

8:48 a.m. Willmore arrived at the house around 6:35-6:40 a.m. The Daybell home was about six miles away from Willmore’s home. She says it was clear there was no need for emergency services because Tammy was dead. Because Tammy was stiff, Willmore knew Tammy had been dead for at least a few hours – not just recently.

8:48 a.m. Willmore noticed foam coming out of Tammy’s mouth. She had never seen something like this before and was surprised. Willmore knew the coroner was coming, so she didn’t want to do anything with the body until she arrived.

8:46 a.m. Blake shows a photo of the bedroom. Willmore noticed Tammy’s legs were stiff and figured she had been dead for a while. Willmore took the sheet down and looked at her face and neck. She noticed some bruises on her bicep but she thought maybe Tammy had bumped into something. She said it looked like an older bruise – not fresh.

8:42 a.m. Chad said Tammy had been vomiting in the bathroom during the night, but after she threw up, they went back to sleep. Chad said Tammy was menopausal, and she liked to sleep with one leg outside of the covers. Chad said Tammy fell out of the bed. “She kind of slipped out and one leg was entangled in a blanket or sheet.” Tammy assumed part of her body was on the ground with one leg entangled in the sheets.

8:41 a.m. Willmore spoke with Chad about Tammy’s health history and what he thought happened. She asked if he had any medical issues and Chad said she had not but in the past month or so she had hypotension and lightheadedness. Chad said Tammy had been a bit clumsy.

8:40 a.m. Fremont County Deputy Greenhalgh was at the home when Willmore arrived. So was Chad. “He was distraught, crying, stating his wife has passed away,” Willmore says. Chad’s son Garth Daybell then came into the bedroom later. He was very quiet and did not say much.

8:39 a.m. Willmore responded to Tammy Daybell’s death on Oct. 19, 2019. She had only responded to 5-6 unattended deaths up to that point because she was new in her position. Willmore did not know Chad or Tammy Daybell.

8:37 a.m. Willmore has been an EMT for 15 years. She became deputy coroner in February/March 2019 and worked with Brenda Dye. Willmore is no longer a deputy coroner. Blake asks what is an unattended death. It’s when someone dies, and they aren’t under the care of hospice or a doctor at the time.

8:35 a.m. Jurors are in their seats. First witness today will be former Fremont County Deputy Coroner Cammy Willmore. Lindsey Blake will question her.

8:29 a.m. Chad Daybell is in a blue checkered shirt and red tie. Defense attorney John Prior is sitting next to him. Lindsey Blake, Rob Wood, Ingrid Batey and Rocky Wixom are at the prosecution table. Larry Woodcock and Vicki Hoban, Tammy’s aunt, are also here.

8:15 a.m. It’s day 21 of Chad Daybell’s murder trial. Samantha Gwilliam, Tammy Daybell’s sister, is here with her husband, Jason Gwilliam. Michael and Benjamin Douglas, Tammy and Samantha’s brothers, are also here.