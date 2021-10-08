TODAY'S WEATHER
READ: The ‘romance novel’ Chad Daybell wrote to Lori Vallow Daybell

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Daybell Case

lori chad resort

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains sexually explicit content. Reader discretion is advised.

CHANDLER, Arizona — Over one day in July 2019, Chad Daybell sent a love story he wrote to Lori Vallow Daybell through a series of text messages.

READ: Messages reveal romantic relationship between Chad and Lori Daybell before Tammy Daybell’s death

Here is the story contained in Chandler Arizona Police documents.

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 1

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 2

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 3

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 4

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 5

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 6

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 7

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 8

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 9

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 10

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 11

50 Shades of Vallow Daybell 12

