Can you get a ticket for driving with high beams on in Idaho? Here’s what the law says - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — You’re driving along at night on a quiet country road when, in the distance, you see a pair of bright-white headlights coming your way.

No worries, they’ll turn the headlights down as they approach, right? Instead, they fly right past you with their high beams still on, briefly blinding you to where you can’t see the road.

That danger is why it’s illegal to keep your high beams on, according to Idaho law. Improper headlight use can put the driver at risk of getting pulled over or, even worse, in an accident.

Idaho law states that:

A driver approaching an oncoming vehicle within 500 feet must either

Use a distribution of light, such as side beams, so that the light is not projected into the eyes of oncoming drivers.

Switch to the lowermost light distribution, such as the regular headlight strength, to avoid glare for oncoming drivers.

Approaching a car from behind within 200 feet must not use the uppermost distribution of light, which is the high beams. The driver can put the high beams back on when overtaking and passing a driver.

In summary, if you’re approaching a car within 500 feet, you should turn off your high beams, or if you’re behind a vehicle within 200 feet, you should turn them off.

Failure to properly use high beams in Idaho can result in a fine between $10 and $141.50. Three penalty points will also be imposed on your license.

Keep these laws in mind when driving with your headlights on, per Idaho law: