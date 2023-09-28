Cowboy Warrior Ranch in Idaho Falls giving away a .22, swag, and tickets to its haunted attraction - East Idaho News

Time for another Winning Wednesday!

Cowboy Warrior Ranch at 6992 North 5th East in Idaho Falls is gearing up for Clown Town at the Haunted Arena, a Halloween attraction beginning Oct. 5 and running Thursdays to Saturdays leading up to Halloween, as well as Oct. 30 and 31.

The venue is giving away a Henry lever action .22 rifle, four sets of tickets to the attraction, hoodies and other swag items.

The prize package can be redeemed at The Gun Shop at 2680 North Holmes Avenue on Friday after the winner fills out paperwork and completes a background check.

Follow the instructions in this Facebook post for a chance to win.