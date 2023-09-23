Did you lose Medicaid? Blue Cross of Idaho has you covered - East Idaho News

MERIDIAN — More than 87,000 Idahoans lost Medicaid coverage over the summer after expanded coverage from the pandemic lapsed. If you or someone you love was one of those people, Blue Cross of Idaho wants to help you purchase a qualified health plan now.

Blue Cross of Idaho, the state’s largest health insurer, has extended its enrollment period for those who may have lost medicaid, it announced in a news release. The special enrollment period ends on Nov. 30. Once enrolled, coverage for 2024 will be automatically renewed.

“Any individual or family that is seeking a qualified health plan due to a loss of Medicaid should take time and enroll today,” said Peter Sorensen, vice president of individual and government markets for Blue Cross of Idaho.

Blue Cross of Idaho has lowered its premium costs across the board, Sorensen said. That means, if you’re eligible for a premium subsidy, a monthly premium could be “very affordable.”

With seven plans across eight networks, folks will have lots of choices for high-quality healthcare.

“We encourage anyone who is seeking coverage to visit bcidaho.com to browse plans,” Sorensen said.

To determine your eligibility, visit or Your Health Idaho.