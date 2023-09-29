East Idaho Eats: Pocatello fudge company mixing up some far out flavors - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — There are no limitations to the flavor of fudge — at least, that is how Jeremy Breen feels.

Breen opened Far Out Fudge in Downtown Pocatello last fall. And the name could not be more fitting as he colors well outside the lines when creating his interesting flavors — which includes rebanaditas, named after the popular tangy watermelon Mexican candy, oatmeal raisin cookie and butterbeer.

For those craving fudge with a less-adventurous pallet when it comes to sweets, he also offers traditional flavors — like the Ol’ Timer, plane Jane and white chocolate swirl.

For our visit, Breen had EastIdahoNews.com sample the rebanaditas fudge pop and the Andes Mint fudge.

Breen created his fudge pops as part of a creative delivery system. After learning that the location of his business was relatively out of the way, Breen began toting around an assortment of the pops on an electric bicycle. Rather than waiting for clientele to come to him, he goes out looking for them.

The pops are a creative idea — a chunk of fudge molded onto a popsicle stick. It is perfect for anyone on the move.

As for the rebanaditas specifically, it is curiously delicious. The fudge is watermelon-flavored, with a layer of white chocolate, and it’s all topped with a tangy chamoy sauce. Any of the flavors work perfectly by themself. Together, they are a magical trio.

The Andes Mint fudge is a classic milk-chocolate fudge stuffed with chunks of the popular candy of the same name. Few things go together better than mint and chocolate, making this flavor of fudge a perfect marriage.

Breen finally allowed me to take on his Fiery Fudgin’ Inferno Challenge.

The devilish concoction combines a mango fudge peppered with dried habanero and habanero powder with a half habanero candied by Breen in his shop. In order to complete the challenge — to receive a special shirt and have your name added to the wall of Breen’s shop — you must finish the candied pepper and the fudge cake.

By the time I was done chewing the pepper, the fudge wasn’t hot — at least, it was not hotter than my mouth. Eventually, it became painful to chew and I had to stop for the benefit of the interview. But I tried the fudge later and discovered it to be plenty hot alone.

The challenge is not impossible, though. Here is a video of Breen launching the challenge by completing it himself.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CuK_nc-A7JN/?fbclid=IwAR3Jh6_9UmMvXcnTU-QA_Vno6eOA0cRZOskS56BvQud61JyOsELS1zseA-A

Far Out Fudge is located at 928 North Main Street and is open Monday to Thursday, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Breen currently works a full-time job in addition to running the shop. His goal is to grow Far Out Fudge to the point it can be his full-time employment. To help him do that, he can also be found at various celebrations and outdoor markets in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.

For information about Breen’s schedule, or where he will be on his bike visit his business Facebook page — here.

