Elder Jeffrey R. Holland back home after extended hospital stay - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland is now recuperating at home after an extended hospital stay, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Sunday.

The church announced Aug. 3 that Elder Holland, a member of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, had been hospitalized “for observation and treatment” of continuing health conditions.

“Elder Holland and his children are very grateful for the many prayers offered on his behalf during this health challenge and time of sorrow following the passing of Sister Holland. As his health improves, he looks forward to resuming active service in his ministry,” the church said in a statement Sunday.

Elder Holland’s wife, Sister Patricia Holland, died on July 20 and her funeral was held on July 28. At the funeral, their son Elder Matthew S. Holland read a tribute to Sister Holland written by his father. Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, 82, was not able to speak due to “the circumstances of his own health and emotions.”

In April, Elder Holland was temporarily excused from church responsibilities and assignments for medical treatments. Two months later, the church announced he was gradually returning to his assignments.