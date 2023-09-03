'Extremely dangerous': Man who fell over 200 feet down Sawtelle Peak rescued - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Several emergency agencies made a dangerous rescue on Sawtelle Peak Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10 a.m., a 52-year-old man was walking on Sawtell Peak in Island park with his daughter and son-in-law, officials say. The weather, combined with unstable terrain, had made conditions on the mountain “extremely dangerous.”

“In dense fog, the father slipped and fell approximately 75 yards down a rocky embankment,” the post reads.

Courtesy Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Several agencies responded to the incident, including Fremont County deputies, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Island Park EMS, Idaho Fish and Game, Fremont County Emergency Management, Island Park Fire and Air Idaho.

Although the condition of the man isn’t noted in the post, officials say the rescue workers were able to “secure the patient and safely get him off the mountain.” Medical personnel met crews and airlifted the man to a local hospital, according to Chief Bart Quale, public information officer for the Fremont County Sheriff’s office.

“Today, we saw a phenomenal display of dedication and teamwork from all first responders working in Fremont County,” Quale told EastIdahoNews.com. “From the field to our dispatch center, we were focused on one mission – and each responder gave it their all despite significant risks. As always, we are supported by wonderful community partners who never fail to assist in an emergency.”