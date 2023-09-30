Family asks for help finding runaway teen missing for three weeks - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A Chubbuck teen ran away from home on Thursday, Sept. 7, and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, according to police. His family is asking for the community’s help in locating him.

In a Facebook post, the Chubbuck Police Department said Jesus Campose, who also goes by the nickname “Jesse”, ran away around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. At that time, he was wearing a red sweater with “Bulls,” or something similar on it. He was also reportedly wearing blue color jeans and sneakers.

Although close friends and family have been contacted, Jesse remains missing as of Friday evening.

If you see Jesse or know of his whereabouts, contact the Chubbuck Police Department Communications Center at (208) 237-7172.