Here’s who is running for city office in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Swan Valley, Iona and Ucon - East Idaho News

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Election season is coming up and Bonneville County will have a number of city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

We’re tracking races in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Swan Valley, Iona, and Ucon. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities.

Idaho Falls

(4-year term)

Council Seat No. 1:

Michelle Ziel-Dingman (incumbent)

Council Seat No. 3:

Incumbent Councilman Thomas Hally is not running for re-election.

Kirk Larsen

Barbara Miller

Council Seat No. 5:

John Boyd Radford (incumbent)

Dawna Howard

Ammon

(4-year term)

Council Seat 1:

Scott Wessel (incumbent)

Sean Crystal

Council Seat 3:

Incumbent Councilman Rex Thompson is not running for re-election.

Debra W. Clapp

Jeff Fullmer

Sid R. Hamberlin

Council Seat 5:

Heidi Boyle (incumbent)

Nolan J. Wheeler

Council Seat 4:

(2-year term)

George Vander Meer (incumbent)

Robert Loveland

Kris Oswald

Swan Valley

(4-year term)

Mayor

Mayor Michael Allen will not be running for re-election.

Cameron Manwaring

City Council (two seats open)

(4-year term)

Stacy Crnkovich (incumbent)

Dusty Jacobson (incumbent)

Iona

(4-year term)

City Council (two seats open)

Robert J. Geray (incumbent)

Peter J. Wadsworth (incumbent)

Jeb Casper

Kirsti Cook

Rylea Farrens

Ucon

(4-year term)

City Council (two seats open)