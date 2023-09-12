Here’s who is running for city office in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Swan Valley, Iona and Ucon - East Idaho News

Here’s who is running for city office in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Swan Valley, Iona and UconPublished at | Updated at
BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Election season is coming up and Bonneville County will have a number of city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.
We’re tracking races in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Swan Valley, Iona, and Ucon. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities.
Idaho Falls
(4-year term)
Council Seat No. 1:
- Michelle Ziel-Dingman (incumbent)
Council Seat No. 3:
Incumbent Councilman Thomas Hally is not running for re-election.
- Kirk Larsen
- Barbara Miller
Council Seat No. 5:
- John Boyd Radford (incumbent)
- Dawna Howard
Ammon
(4-year term)
Council Seat 1:
- Scott Wessel (incumbent)
- Sean Crystal
Council Seat 3:
Incumbent Councilman Rex Thompson is not running for re-election.
- Debra W. Clapp
- Jeff Fullmer
- Sid R. Hamberlin
Council Seat 5:
- Heidi Boyle (incumbent)
- Nolan J. Wheeler
Council Seat 4:
(2-year term)
- George Vander Meer (incumbent)
- Robert Loveland
- Kris Oswald
Swan Valley
(4-year term)
Mayor
Mayor Michael Allen will not be running for re-election.
- Cameron Manwaring
City Council (two seats open)
(4-year term)
- Stacy Crnkovich (incumbent)
- Dusty Jacobson (incumbent)
Iona
(4-year term)
City Council (two seats open)
- Robert J. Geray (incumbent)
- Peter J. Wadsworth (incumbent)
- Jeb Casper
- Kirsti Cook
- Rylea Farrens
Ucon
(4-year term)
City Council (two seats open)
- John E. Brasier (incumbent)
- Kevin W. Goms
- Christopher Paolini