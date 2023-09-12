 Here’s who is running for city office in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Swan Valley, Iona and Ucon - East Idaho News
East Idaho Elects

Here’s who is running for city office in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Swan Valley, Iona and Ucon

  Published at  | Updated at
Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

unnamed 7
City of Idaho Falls | EastIdahoNews.com file photo

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Election season is coming up and Bonneville County will have a number of city races on the ballot on Nov. 7.

We’re tracking races in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Swan Valley, Iona, and Ucon. Here’s who’s filed to run in each of those cities. 

Idaho Falls

(4-year term)

Council Seat No. 1:

  • Michelle Ziel-Dingman (incumbent)

Council Seat No. 3:

Incumbent Councilman Thomas Hally is not running for re-election.

  • Kirk Larsen
  • Barbara Miller

Council Seat No. 5:

  • John Boyd Radford (incumbent)
  • Dawna Howard

Ammon

(4-year term)

Council Seat 1:

  • Scott Wessel (incumbent)
  • Sean Crystal

Council Seat 3:

Incumbent Councilman Rex Thompson is not running for re-election.

  • Debra W. Clapp
  • Jeff Fullmer
  • Sid R. Hamberlin

Council Seat 5:

  • Heidi Boyle (incumbent)
  • Nolan J. Wheeler

Council Seat 4:
(2-year term)

  • George Vander Meer (incumbent)
  • Robert Loveland
  • Kris Oswald

Swan Valley

(4-year term)

Mayor

Mayor Michael Allen will not be running for re-election.

  • Cameron Manwaring

City Council (two seats open)
(4-year term)

  • Stacy Crnkovich (incumbent)
  • Dusty Jacobson (incumbent)

Iona

(4-year term)

City Council (two seats open)

  • Robert J. Geray (incumbent)
  • Peter J. Wadsworth (incumbent)
  • Jeb Casper
  • Kirsti Cook
  • Rylea Farrens

Ucon

(4-year term)

City Council (two seats open)

  • John E. Brasier (incumbent)
  • Kevin W. Goms
  • Christopher Paolini

SUBMIT A CORRECTION