 Here's who's running for city office in Rexburg and Sugar City on Nov. 7 - East Idaho News
EAST IDAHO ELECTS

Here’s who’s running for city office in Rexburg and Sugar City on Nov. 7

  Published at  | Updated at
Mary Boyle

Mary Boyle, EastIdahoNews.com

Rexburg City Hall
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

REXBURG — Election season is coming up and Rexburg has a mayoral and city council race on the ballot on Nov. 7.

Here’s who’s filed to run for these positions.

Rexburg

Mayor

  • Jerry Merrill (incumbent)
  • Luke Evans
  • Mike Glasscock

City Council (three seats available)

Incumbent city council members Tisha Flora and Jordan Busby are not running for re-election

  • Rob Woodall
  • Eric W. Erickson
  • Brian H. Thackeray
  • David Reeser
  • Bryanna Johnson (incumbent)
  • Nathan E. Martin

Sugar City

City Council (two seats available)

Incumbent city council members Joy Ball and Glenn Daily are are not running for re-election.

  • Mark Oliphant
  • Carter J. Stanford

SUBMIT A CORRECTION