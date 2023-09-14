Here's who's running for city office in Rexburg and Sugar City on Nov. 7 - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Election season is coming up and Rexburg has a mayoral and city council race on the ballot on Nov. 7.

Here’s who’s filed to run for these positions.

Rexburg

Mayor

Jerry Merrill (incumbent)

Luke Evans

Mike Glasscock

City Council (three seats available)

Incumbent city council members Tisha Flora and Jordan Busby are not running for re-election

Rob Woodall

Eric W. Erickson

Brian H. Thackeray

David Reeser

Bryanna Johnson (incumbent)

Nathan E. Martin

Sugar City

City Council (two seats available)

Incumbent city council members Joy Ball and Glenn Daily are are not running for re-election.