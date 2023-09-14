Here's who's running for city office in Rexburg and Sugar City on Nov. 7 - East Idaho News

Here’s who’s running for city office in Rexburg and Sugar City on Nov. 7Published at | Updated at
REXBURG — Election season is coming up and Rexburg has a mayoral and city council race on the ballot on Nov. 7.
Here’s who’s filed to run for these positions.
Rexburg
Mayor
- Jerry Merrill (incumbent)
- Luke Evans
- Mike Glasscock
City Council (three seats available)
Incumbent city council members Tisha Flora and Jordan Busby are not running for re-election
- Rob Woodall
- Eric W. Erickson
- Brian H. Thackeray
- David Reeser
- Bryanna Johnson (incumbent)
- Nathan E. Martin
Sugar City
City Council (two seats available)
Incumbent city council members Joy Ball and Glenn Daily are are not running for re-election.
- Mark Oliphant
- Carter J. Stanford