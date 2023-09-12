 Here's who's running in Aberdeen, Basalt, Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley - East Idaho News
Here’s who’s running in Aberdeen, Basalt, Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley

Kalama Hines

blackfoot water tower
EastIdahoNews.com file photo

BLACKFOOT — Election Day 2023 is quickly approaching, and Bingham County has a number of city seats up for grabs.

Here are the candidates for city positions in Aberdeen, Basalt, Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley.

Aberdeen

Mayor

  • Larry Barrett (incumbent)

City Council (three seats)

  • Alan Summers (incumbent)
  • Karl Vollmer (incumbent)
  • Diane Nunez Hernandez (incumbent)
  • Jeffrey Pratt

Basalt

Mayor

  • Zachary Spalding
  • Gilford Patton
  • Rex Mitchell

City Council (two seats)

  • Brittney Brittain
  • Pam Croft
  • Alisa Moore

Blackfoot

City Council Zone 3

  • Bart Brown (incumbent)

City Council Zone 4

  • Cara Fitzgerald
  • Debbie Barlow

Firth

City Council (two seats)

  • Shirley Bame (incumbent)
  • Stewart Portela (incumbent)

Shelley

City Council Zone 2

  • Don West
  • Paul Voelker

City Council Zone 3

  • Leif Watson (incumbent)
  • Dallin Jolley
  • Brady Jordan

