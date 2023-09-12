Here's who's running in Aberdeen, Basalt, Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Election Day 2023 is quickly approaching, and Bingham County has a number of city seats up for grabs.

Here are the candidates for city positions in Aberdeen, Basalt, Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley.

Aberdeen

Mayor

Larry Barrett (incumbent)

City Council (three seats)

Alan Summers (incumbent)

Karl Vollmer (incumbent)

Diane Nunez Hernandez (incumbent)

Jeffrey Pratt

Basalt

Mayor

Zachary Spalding

Gilford Patton

Rex Mitchell

City Council (two seats)

Brittney Brittain

Pam Croft

Alisa Moore

Blackfoot

City Council Zone 3

Bart Brown (incumbent)

City Council Zone 4

Cara Fitzgerald

Debbie Barlow

Firth

City Council (two seats)

Shirley Bame (incumbent)

Stewart Portela (incumbent)

Shelley

City Council Zone 2

Don West

Paul Voelker

City Council Zone 3