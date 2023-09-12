Here's who's running in Aberdeen, Basalt, Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley - East Idaho News

Here’s who’s running in Aberdeen, Basalt, Blackfoot, Firth and ShelleyPublished at | Updated at
BLACKFOOT — Election Day 2023 is quickly approaching, and Bingham County has a number of city seats up for grabs.
Here are the candidates for city positions in Aberdeen, Basalt, Blackfoot, Firth and Shelley.
Aberdeen
Mayor
- Larry Barrett (incumbent)
City Council (three seats)
- Alan Summers (incumbent)
- Karl Vollmer (incumbent)
- Diane Nunez Hernandez (incumbent)
- Jeffrey Pratt
Basalt
Mayor
- Zachary Spalding
- Gilford Patton
- Rex Mitchell
City Council (two seats)
- Brittney Brittain
- Pam Croft
- Alisa Moore
Blackfoot
City Council Zone 3
- Bart Brown (incumbent)
City Council Zone 4
- Cara Fitzgerald
- Debbie Barlow
Firth
City Council (two seats)
- Shirley Bame (incumbent)
- Stewart Portela (incumbent)
Shelley
City Council Zone 2
- Don West
- Paul Voelker
City Council Zone 3
- Leif Watson (incumbent)
- Dallin Jolley
- Brady Jordan