Local outdoorsmen hosting 2nd annual Teton Overland Show to celebrate adventure - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The second annual Teton Overland Show will take place this weekend, providing a haven for anyone who enjoys the great outdoors.

Created by Blake Service and Ethan Wadsworth, the Teton Overland Show will take place Friday through Sunday at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing.

The inspiration for this event hit when the two men realized they needed a place to celebrate outdoor equipment innovation and share it with their community.

“A couple of years ago, we were at a car show, and my buddy and I were the only ones there with off-road vehicles. We were just like, ‘You know what? This is cool and all, but we should make an event that is centered around off-roading,’” says Service. “This is something we love to do, and we’re in a great spot with a gateway to the national parks. Everyone already enjoys being outdoors, so why don’t we kind of bring the overland community here?”

Service and Wadsworth, both local Idahoans and volunteers with Bonneville County Search and Rescue, say they saw a need for a local event for people who love to recreate outdoors, whether by hiking, off-roading or just spending quality time with mother nature.

“It’s just an awesome opportunity to learn a lot and see what people are doing in the industry, and to give you an idea of what is out there that you may not know of, and what projects these companies are working on to innovate what’s already out there,” says Service.

This year will include 112 vendors — almost double last year’s number. And along with a general raffle, there will be a charity raffle with all proceeds going to Camp Magical Moments.

“We’re giving away a brand new UTV and a brand new dirt bike this year, and all the proceeds from those two toys are going to Camp Magical Moments, which is an outdoor adventure camp for children that have cancer or have had cancer,” says Service. “So we feel it’s really important to give back to our community in that way.”

The event will also hold classes to train those interested in topics like first aid, regional exploration, trauma care, and basic winch use.

“(The vendors) come out and do product demonstrations and sell their products, but also they get to see consumers and give the community the opportunity to get their hands on some outdoor gear that is ever-innovating,” says Service. “It’s always new stuff coming out, and it’s a good opportunity for the community to get their eyes and hands on some of this gear, and help them make an educated decision on some of the stuff they may want.”

The first of its kind in Idaho Falls, the event aims to help locals find the best deals for the newest and most innovative outdoor gear on the market.

“There are events like this that exist, but you have to drive at least 10 hours to get to the closest one, and they are oversaturated and very, very expensive. So we kind of wanted to make our own hometown-feeling kind of event,” says Service. “We’re real people, we’re Idaho boys, we’re both local. We just give the overland space a new event with a new feel that they haven’t really seen or felt before.”

The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you’re planning to buy your tickets online, click here and use the coupon code EOS20 for 20% off the ticket price.

Those 14 years old and under can get in free. General admission (15 years and older) is $10 a day per person. You can also buy a weekend pass for $25 per person.

You can also buy an in-show camping and weekend pass package for $75 per vehicle with the driver included. This package includes an in-show display of your vehicle, a pass to the obstacle course, guided trail runs, five general raffle tickets, and a Teton Overland Show T-shirt & patch.

For more information, visit the Teton Overland Show website.