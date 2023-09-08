Long running salon and spa closing its doors this fall - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A local salon and spa will be closing its doors later this fall after serving clients for 27 years.

Christina Edgley, the owner of Edge Salon and Spa, is retiring. The last day of operation for the shop will be Oct. 27.

Edgley said the clients she’s built a relationship with are sad to see Edge close, but understand that it’s what’s best for her.

“Most of them have been with me for so many years,” Edgley said. “Everyone’s been really wonderful and very kind and considerate and they have already started to shed a few tears.”

When the salon opened, it was started by Candy Barnard-Davidson and it was called La Bella Vita Salon and Spa. Barnard-Davidson was a hairdresser in Tacoma, Washington and moved to Idaho when her husband got a new job.

She was doing hair out of her house and her clients told her that she should open her own shop. She found a location and opened La Bella, and Edgley came to work for her in the first year she had opened the salon.

During the years, Edgley was happy working for Barnard-Davidson.

“It was never a dream of mine to own it,” Edgley said.

In 2015, Barnard-Davidson had to step away from operating the salon due to a family emergency. She asked Edgley to purchase it from her, and told her that she would have to close the salon if she didn’t.

“I just wanted to save it and didn’t want myself or anyone else to be out of a job,” Edgley said.

Edgley decided to purchase and take it over. On March 1 of that year, Edgley changed the name to Edge Salon and Spa.

“I did end up loving it and ended up feeling empowered to be a business owner,” Edgley said.

During it’s nearly three decades of operation, the salon has changed locations a number of times. Its been at its current location, 316 South Fifth Avenue, for five years now.

Something Edgley said set the salon apart from many others is that they are an Aveda concept salon. This means they only carry Aveda products, which is a cruelty-free vegan cosmetics line.

Edgley said these products are good for stylists as well as clients who have sensitivities or irritations to other products. She said that there aren’t any other Aveda concept salons in Pocatello.

Edgley said her staff of ten people are dispersing to different areas and preparing to say their goodbyes to clients they’ve built a relationship with.

Edgley has clients who have come to her to get their hair done for significant personal events like proms and weddings, and those are some of the things she will miss most.

“It’s not just about hair, it’s about relationships,” Edgley said.