Looking back: Wife charged with second-degree murder of husband, snow in Rigby and baby found alive under sagebrush - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

RIGBY — A six-year-old boy broke both his arms while at home, The Rigby Star reported on Sept. 25, 1924.

The boy, who was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Geo Kite, was riding his pony through the orchard when the accident happened.

“He ran into a branch which threw him from the pony, breaking both his arms just above the wrists,” the article explained.

1926-1950

RUPERT — An Idaho woman was convicted of second-degree murder after allegedly poisoning her husband, a Minidoka County farmer, The Rigby Star reported on Sept. 30, 1926.

Mary Crumroy killed her husband in October 1925, according to the local paper. She was sentenced to 50 years to life in the Idaho penitentiary.

She became the fifth Idaho woman to serve a sentence for second-degree murder. The first was Margaret H. Hardy in 1895. She was followed by Josie Kensler in 1897, Rebecca Chacon in 1921 and Lydia Southard in 1921.

Southard’s case was similar to Crumroy’s because Southard was also suspected of poisoning her husband. However, Southard was also believed to have poisoned three other husbands and a brother-in-law.

1951-1975

RIGBY — Snow fell in Rigby in September 1958, The Rigby Star reported on Sept. 25, 1958.

“A light fall of snow visited this area, showing on rooftops early in the morning (of Sept. 24, 1958),” the paper wrote. “The temperatures, however, did not drop as fast as was expected, and The Rigby Star’s recording thermometer registered several hours of 32 plus degrees.”

In some areas, the paper said the temperatures were lower and “some frost noted.”

1976-2000

POCATELLO — A judge ordered a woman undergo an evaluation at the State Hospital South at Blackfoot after a six-month-old boy was found outside, the Idaho State Journal reported on Oct. 1, 1976.

Martha M. Beebe, 29, was allegedly taking care of the baby, Rubin James Hill, who was found alive under sagebrush near Trail Creek Road.

“(Hill) apparently spent all of Tuesday night outdoors under the sagebrush in near-freezing temperatures,” the article reads. “Mrs. Beebe reported the boy missing late Tuesday afternoon.”

The baby was taken to a local hospital where he was then listed as being in “good condition.” Judge George Phillips signed an order for the evaluation at the request of the woman’s relatives.