Building at lumber company burns down in St. Anthony - East Idaho News

ST. ANTHONY — A building at a local lumber company went up in flames Monday afternoon, and the building is considered a loss.

The structure fire happened at Willmore Lumber Company in St. Anthony off of South Yellowstone Highway.

David Fausett, the assistant fire chief with the South Fremont Volunteer Fire Department, told EastIdahoNews.com that the building and its contents are a total loss with an estimated value of $120,000.

Fausett said firefighters responded at 3:45 p.m. and were at the fire for two hours. He said no injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal says the cause of the fire is undetermined, according to Fausett.

A representative from Willmore Lumber said the building was old, and the company was still operating.