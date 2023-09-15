Man sentenced to federal prison for role in drug trafficking scheme - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man arrested when police serving a search warrant at his home found meth and cocaine has been sentenced in federal court.

Dannie Lee Rose-Madrid, 57, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in the delivery of a controlled substance, court documents show. He has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison by Chief District Judge David Nye.

Pocatello police and Idaho State Police troopers served a search warrant at Rose-Madrid’s home on June 1, 2021. While searching the home, officers found three guns — two pistols and one rifle — as well as 413 grams of cocaine and 130.4 grams of methamphetamine.

He was initially charged in Bannock County. But after a federal indictment was served, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed its charges.

During his incarceration, Rose-Madrid has been ordered to complete a Residential Drug Abuse Program. At the completion of his prison sentence, he will be held on supervised release for an additional four years.