Pocatello man faces drug trafficking, theft charges after police serve warrant

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man was arrested after officers serving a warrant allegedly found he had large amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Dannie Lee Rose-Madrid, 55, faces separate charges for trafficking in meth and cocaine. As a felon, formerly arrested in 1991 for aggravated battery, he has also been charged for being in possession of a firearm, as well as grand theft.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department and Idaho State Police served a search warrant at the home of Rose-Madrid on Tuesday afternoon, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When officers made contact with him, Rose-Madrid allegedly had a .38 special handgun at his feet. He confirmed to officers that the firearm belonged to him.

In searching his bedroom, officers also found an AR-15 as well as a .22-caliber pistol which was registered to another owner and listed among the items stolen in a vehicle burglary reported on May 17.

Officers also found 413 grams of cocaine, according to a presumptive positive return on a field test kit. In addition, officers found 130.4 grams of meth, also according to a presumptive positive result in a field test.

If he is found guilty, Rose-Madrid will face three years to life in prison and a $10,000 to $100,000 fine for methamphetamine trafficking, and 10 years to life along with $25,000 to $100,000 in fines for cocaine trafficking. He also faces a one to 14-year prison sentence and a $5,000 fine for grand theft of the .22 caliber pistol, and five years and a $5,000 fine for being in possession of a firearm as a felon.

Rose-Madrid is in custody at the Bannock County Jail. A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.