Mitt Romney says he won't seek reelection in 2024 - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney announced Wednesday that he won’t seek reelection in 2024, but said he remains committed to Utahns through the rest of his term.

The announcement resolves months of speculation about whether the Utah Republican would run again, as several potential challengers have already expressed interest in unseating him.

Romney, 76, was elected in 2018, and pointed out in a video statement that he would be in his mid-eighties by the time a potential second term ended, saying “It’s time for a new generation of leaders.”

“While I’m not running for re-election, I’m not retiring from the fight,” Romney said. “I’ll be your United States Senator until January 2025. I will keep working on these and other issues and I will advance our state’s numerous priorities. I look forward to working with you and with folks across our state and nation in that endeavor.

“It is a profound honor to serve Utah and the nation, and I thank you for giving me the opportunity to do so.”

Romney has spent decades in public service, including earning the Republican nomination for president in 2012 and serving as the governor of Massachusetts.

He has remained one of the last vestiges of the Republican Party from before Donald Trump’s takeover and has been critical of both Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden. In announcing his plan not to seek reelection, he noted that neither man is “leading their party to confront” the critical challenges facing the nation.

“On the deficits and debt, both men refuse to address entitlements even though they represent two-thirds of federal spending. Donald Trump calls global warming a hoax and President Biden offers feel-good solutions that will make no difference to the global climate,” he said. “On China, President Biden underinvests in the military and President Trump underinvests in our alliances. Political motivations too often impede the solutions that these challenges demand. The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership.”