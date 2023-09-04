Pet of the Week: Slate the sweetheart is looking for his fur-ever home - East Idaho News

Our Pet of the Week is Slate!

He’s a 5-year-old boxer blend who is potty-trained. He loves stuffed animals and is a sweetheart!

Slate would Would love to be in a home with older kids because he wants to be the baby. He gets along great with other dogs but doesn’t care for cats.

Slate and lots of other animals are available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page or website.