Pocatello man sentenced after pleading guilty to amended charges - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after reaching a plea agreement has been sentenced to time served.

Trong Tuan Huynh, 30, was initially charged with felony aggravated assault for a knife attack. He has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disturbing the peace after reaching a plea deal with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. As part of the deal, an additional misdemeanor charge of domestic battery was dismissed.

Magistrate Judge sentenced Huynh to five days time served in county jail, court records show.

Huynh was arrested in June when Pocatello police officers responded to a 911 call and learned he attacked a roommate with a knife.

Victims and witnesses told police Huynh and a woman at the residence had been involved in a verbal altercation. When another man inside the home attempted to separate the two, Huynh pulled a knife from a knife block in the kitchen.

Huynh has been ordered to pay $207.50 in fees and fines.