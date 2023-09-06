Police release new details and photos of bank robbery - East Idaho News

AMERICAN FALLS — Authorities continue to search for a man who robbed a bank in American Falls on Friday. They have released new information about the incident.

The armed robbery occurred at around 4 p.m. at The Bank of Commerce at 590 Tyhee Avenue, according to a news release from the American Falls Police Department.

Police officers and deputies with the Power County Sheriff’s Office quickly responded, but discovered the unidentified man had fled the bank on foot heading west on Roosevelt Street. Police say the suspect got into a a 2008-2010 Blue Ford F250. There were no plates on the vehicle at the time of the robbery. The suspect’s vehicle has a white Idaho decal on the upper top back window.

An unidentified man fled the scene in this pickup after robbing a bank. | American Falls Police Department

Police are still seeking to identify the suspect. He is described as in his late 40s to early 50s. He is approximately 5’10 with a heavy build. He was wearing a dark hat, sunglasses, grey mask, with a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Officers ask anyone with information to call the American Falls Police Department at (208) 226-5922.