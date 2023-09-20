 Police searching for woman missing from Pocatello area since mid-August - East Idaho News
Missing Woman

Police searching for woman missing from Pocatello area since mid-August

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Valerie J. Keener, missing from Pocatello
Valerie Keener | Courtesy Pocatello Police Department

POCATELLO — Pocatello police are asking for assistance in locating a woman who has been missing since Aug. 17.

Valerie Keener is new to the Pocatello area, according to a Facebook post from the department, and has not made contact with her friends and family for five weeks.

She is described as being 42 years old, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 195 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Keener’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.

valerie keener, missing person poster
Courtesy Pocatello Police Department

