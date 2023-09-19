Road closure starts Wednesday on Sunnyside and I-15 Business Loop in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department and the city of Idaho Falls will shut down the southbound lanes of West Sunnyside Road/ I-15 Business Loop Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. The closure will last for three days.

The city of Idaho Falls will repair a broken water line under the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91. Traffic will be detoured, and no left turns will be allowed from northbound US-91 to westbound I-15. There will also be no right hand turns off I-15 Business Loop to southbound US-91 as those lanes will be closed.

Drivers should use alternative routes to avoid traffic delays.

For updates on traffic impacts on state highways and interstates, drivers should check 511.idaho.gov before traveling.