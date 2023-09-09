Second annual music festival in Pocatello will benefit the Idaho Foodbank - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Second Annual Idaho Foodbank Festival will be fun for the whole family, organizers say. The community is invited to come to Lookout Point in old town Pocatello Saturday night for some food, music and a worthwhile cause.

The organizers of the music festival hope to bring awareness to food insecurity and give people a chance to bid farewell to summer. Donations stay in southeast Idaho and will help many families in need.

Kia Shaw, the manager for the eastern branch of the Idaho Foodbank, says food scarcity is a real threat in southeast Idaho. About 8.4% of the population experiences food insecurity, she says.

“(People) are seeing their neighbors visiting pantries more frequently and a higher rate of neighbors needing assistance,” says Shaw.

The food bank works with over 140 partner service agencies that serve over 57,000 Idahoans a month, on average.

David Bowman, the keyboard player with the Aaron Ball Band, initially came up with the festival last year and helped bring the vision to life. He helped organize numerous local bands for the festival, which raised over $4,400.

Bowman has been working hard since June to bring in new local bands, and hopes to exceed last year’s donations.

The consensus among all the bands participating is that the smaller venues like Lookout Point are where they like performing the most. Smaller communities have more fun and are always ready to party, they say.

Jared Smith, the drummer and manager of the Aaron Ball Band, is encouraging people to attend.

“Five dollars for an awesome concert with Dalton & Thompson, Opskamatrists, and the Aaron Ball Band and you can help save a person from hunger. How could helping out your community be any easier or funner?” Smith said.

The music festival will also have food trucks from the area, including Grandma’s Pantry, Angel’s Tacos and Southern Corn Dog Co. The Elk’s Lodge will be selling beer and donating a portion of the proceeds to the food bank.

There will be alcohol-free areas for families where they can still have fun and listen to the bands play.

Phil Meador Toyota and Bannock Storage and RV are sponsoring this year’s event. They are offering $1,000 to match funds raised during the festival.

The festival is happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged.

The food bank is always looking for help at its warehouse. If you would like to volunteer, visit its website or call the office at (208) 233-8811.