Skyline High senior one of four Idaho regional presidents - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Kaycee Warnberg is a senior at Skyline High School and the senior class president. She has also been elected as one of the state’s four regional presidents, representing student governments across much of eastern Idaho.

Warnberg attended Rigby High School for her freshman and sophomore years, but was involved in a serious car crash involving a semi her sophomore year, in which she broke her pelvis. After months away from school, when it was time to go back to class, she decided she needed a change and transferred to Skyline.

She had been on the speech and debate team at Rigby, but, again, wanted a change and did not join the team at Skyline. Instead, she joined the student government at her new school.

“It’s been one of the best experiences for me — we get to be involved in so much,” Warnberg said. … “It’s been the coolest experience for me, and it’s given me so many more opportunities than I thought it could.”

At a regional student government conference earlier this year, Warnberg made a last-minute decision to run for regional president. With help from her mom, Jennifer Sphar, she pieced together a campaign that went along with the theme of the conference — which included a keynote speaker who, according to Warnberg, “climbed all the tallest mountains in the world.”

She ran on the slogan “Climb your mountain” and won.

Sphar said she was not surprised when she learned her daughter had won following a campaign speech that brought Sphar to tears. As she explained, Warnberg has always been a great and passionate writer, but her time in speech and debate created a collision between those skills and the ability to speak with the same passion.

“When she’s speaking, she tends to capture her audience really well,” Sphar said.

As Regional 5-6 President, Warnberg works with the other presidents from across the state in planning for the state student government conference. They are also responsible for developing a state service project — an initiative which will impact high school students across the state.

Kaycee Warnberg with her fellow regional presidents at a national conference in Texas. | Courtesy Jennifer Sphar

Her role as regional president does not keep Warnberg from her duties as senior class president at Skyline. She admits that many at the school will not see the work that she and her fellow student government members put in, but says that working behind the scenes to better the experience for her peers is a huge reward.

When her time as regional president — and her senior year — come to an end, Warnberg said she will go to college, but has not yet decided where. She is considering BYU-Idaho, Boise State or possibly the University of Utah. Traveling any further, she said, would make her miss her mom too much.

While for a long time she has wanted to pursue a career in criminology, Warnberg has recently discovered an interest in dental hygiene. She is considering studying in that field — with a minor in criminal psychology.