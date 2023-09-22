Take steps now to protect plants as Weather Service issues frost advisory - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Colder temperatures have prompted a frost advisory from the National Weather Service in Pocatello.

“Not expecting a hard freeze, but generally low temperatures 32 to 37 degrees range for the most part across the lower elevations,” said Greg Kaiser, an NWS meteorologist.

The frost advisory will be in effect from 2 to 9 a.m. on Saturday. It includes the areas of St. Anthony, Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, the Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

NWS wrote in the advisory to take steps now to protect plants from the cold.

“Some of the sensitive vegetation, you might need to cover,” Kaiser said.

Click here to view the weather in your area.