Teton County road construction restarting after Labor Day - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Caribou-Targhee National Forest:

DRIGGS — Forest visitors should expect 90-minute delays in Teton Canyon on the Teton Basin Ranger District as road construction work resumes the morning of September 5. The Teton Canyon Road Corridor Project should be completed this season, and is expected to last at least four weeks.

The contractor will work Monday through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. They plan to allow traffic through the work zones for a short period of time approximately every 90-minutes throughout the workday.

An early October 2022 snowfall that stayed until May 2023 delayed finishing the project as planned last year. The late Spring this year also prevented working prior to Memorial Weekend, which marks the start of summer and much higher number of visitors to the Forest.

Final work on the project will include finish blading and shaping the roadway and ditches followed by placement of four inches of fresh surface aggregate. New kiosk signs will also be installed.

People traveling in the area should provide plenty of space for the large trucks that will be moving in and out of the project areas along the corridor. Forest Service Road Engineer Thomas Brown says it is important that people pay close attention to the temporary traffic control signs.

“We recognize with the longer workdays, there will be unfortunate impacts and delays for everyone who uses the Teton Canyon Road,” said Brown. “With the type of heavy equipment and large number of truck hauling material into the project, we determined this would be the safest, most efficient schedule to complete the work.”

As work progresses, updates will be published on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest Facebook page and on our website. For more information on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/ctnf.