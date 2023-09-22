Teton School District investigating 'isolated event' at high school - East Idaho News

DRIGGS — Teton School District 401 took “corrective action” at Teton High School in Driggs on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the district Friday morning.

“Our district takes this situation seriously, and has taken immediate corrective action and communicated with all involved parties,” the news release stated.

The district sent out an updated release several hours after the first, saying there was no threat to students or staff members.

“This is an administrative matter,” district leadership said.

While the news release states no other information can be provided to the community, the Jackson Hole News & Guide has reported the incident was between a member of staff and “students,” it didn’t involve weapons or drugs, and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office was called to the school.

“One of our goals moving forward is to be as transparent as legally possible with our community when situations occur in our school district,” the district stated. “We want our community to know we are always striving to do better than we have in the past.”

Friday was a scheduled in-service day for teachers in Teton School District 401, so there weren’t any classes.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.