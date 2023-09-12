U-Pick Red Barn celebrating those with disabilities and their families - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is having an event to celebrate individuals with disabilities, their families and their caregivers. The second annual Special Needs Day is on Friday, and organizers have a slew of fun activities lined up, including slides, a corn pit, pumpkin cannons, a straw maze and a lot more.

“We started it last year,” Alison Shindurling, who organizes the event, told EastIdahoNews.com. She had the idea because of her family’s experience of trying to find activities for her son.

“I have a son who is disabled,” she said. “And there’s not a whole lot around town for them to do where they are surrounded by like individuals.”

Special Needs Day is meant to allow attendees to make friends and feel supported. Turnout was great last year, and organizers hope more families will join the fun this year.

“We enjoy having the opportunity to celebrate these individuals and celebrate their families,” Shindurling said.

Champ’s Heart will be on hand, offering mini horse buggy rides. It will also bring its big wagons that have wheelchair ramps. Camp Haiden volunteers will be helping attendees so activities will be accessible to folks of all abilities.

Champ’s Heart will be helping out at the event on Friday. | Courtesy Alison Shindurling

Anyone with special needs in Idaho Falls and the surrounding areas is welcome to attend along with their families. However, participants must have an invitation flyer. These can be obtained from a disability services provider.

Agencies and private service providers that would like invitations for their clients are encouraged to contact U-Pick Red Barn. Likewise, if you are a caregiver of an individual with any disability and they don’t receive services or participate in any therapies, you may contact U-Pick directly at (208) 339-2042.

Shindurling said the event still needs donations of treats for participants. If you don’t wish to donate treats, monetary donations will also be accepted.

“(People) come with their flier and they get a raffle ticket for every person in their party,” Shindurling explained. “They can choose which treat they want to turn their ticket in for. We would like to have a variety of items to offer.”

Special Needs Day will be held on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls (2778 Rollandet Street).