UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Blackfoot - East Idaho News

UPDATE:

BLACKFOOT — One person was taken to the hospital after a five-car pile-up on Interstate 15 Friday evening, according to police.

The crash happened just south of the construction zone, Cpl. Payten Dietrich of the Idaho State Police told EastIdahoNews.com.

“Traffic started to slow, and one car rear-ended another and started a chain reaction,” he said.

A woman was taken to a local hospital via ambulance. The other drivers were reportedly uninjured.

Both lanes of I-15 were cleared as of 5:15 p.m., Dietrich said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

BLACKFOOT — A multi-vehicle crash has brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 15, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s office is advising folks to avoid the northbound Rose/Firth area.

Several viewers have reported to EastIdahoNews.com that traffic is backed up to Shelley.

This is an evolving story; we will add to it as more information becomes available.