Utah man charged in Franklin County with sex crimes involving a minor - East Idaho News

PRESTON — A Farr West, Utah, man has been charged with two felonies following a 2020 incident at an Idaho ranch.

Hunter Barrow, 22, has been charged with lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16, court records show.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report on March 3 alleging the sexual abuse involving a child, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The caller said the alleged attack occurred on a ranch near Idaho Highway 34 and involved a 15-year-old girl and Barrow, a then-20-year-old man.

According to court documents, the alleged attack occurred in July 2020.

The caller told deputies Barrow and another man encouraged the girl to drink alcohol. The other man, according to the affidavit, also encouraged the victim to have sex with Barrow.

When deputies spoke with the victim, she confirmed the second man, a 50-year-old relative of Barrow, encouraged the two to have sex. She told deputies the comments made by the older man made her feel uncomfortable.

After drinking alcohol, the victim said she and Barrow began kissing and eventually went to a bedroom in the home. She said he made sexual contact with her before forcing her to make sexual contact with him. But the two were interrupted by another person who was at the ranch.

Deputies spoke with the witness who interrupted the two. She said she saw the girl sitting on the man’s lap, topless, so she tapped on the window “to get them to stop,” the affidavit says.

The victim told deputies that, after being stopped, she went to a camper on the property to sleep. But she was woken up by Barrow, who allegedly told her he wanted to “finish what we started.” She refused his offer, and Barrow left the camper, according to court documents.

The following morning, the victim said the man who encouraged the actions told her not to tell anyone about what occurred.

When she returned home, the victim told a family member about what happened. Her family member messaged Barrow, who allegedly confirmed the victim’s account.

The victim also messaged Barrow. He allegedly told her that no one knew “what really took place” and that the two should keep it to themselves.

Deputies took screenshots of both conversations.

One of several people who were present on the evening in question told deputies that the older man told the others that the issue would be handled “in-house,” the affidavit says. It doesn’t appear the older man has been charged for his role in the incident.

Barrow was arrested in May. He posted a $20,000 bond in June and was released.

Though Barrow has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty, Barrow could face up to life in prison.

After his preliminary hearing was waiver, Barrow was scheduled to be arraigned in District Court on Sept. 14.