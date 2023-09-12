You have to see this! Hunters capture record-breaking 14-foot long, 800-pound gator in Mississippi - East Idaho News

WHAT A BEAST — Four Mississippi alligator hunters recently captured the largest alligator in Mississippi history, and the massive monster looks like something straight out of a nightmare.

The reptile was caught Aug. 26, 2023, in the Yazoo River on the second day of Mississippi’s alligator hunting season, according to the New York Post. The gator weighed a jaw-dropping 802.5 pounds and was 14 feet 3 inches long.

Donald Woods, the tag holder, was hunting with Joey Clark, Will Thomas and Tanner White. It took the hunters seven hours to get the massive gator onto their boat. Woods said the gator ended up breaking almost all of their rods and reels before finally tiring out.

“We hooked him eight or nine times, and he kept breaking off,” Woods said. “He would go down, sit and then take off. He kept going under logs. He knew what he was doing. The crazy thing is he stayed in that same spot.”

Thomas added, “Everybody was excited. … It looked to me like maybe he had just eaten a deer or something. He was huge.”

The previous record for the largest alligator caught in Mississippi was in 2017 and it belonged to a 14-foot, 0.75-inch gator weighing 766.5 pounds.